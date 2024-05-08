78°
TV personality who hid from sex abuse allegations will return to La.

8 years 3 days 14 hours ago Wednesday, May 04 2016 May 4, 2016 May 04, 2016 3:54 PM May 04, 2016 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

SAN DIEGO - A former Louisiana TV personality will return to the state for the first time in nearly four decades shackled and accused of sexually assaulting children on a camping trip in the 70s.

Frank John Selas, 76, performed as "Mr. Wonder" on his TV show in northeast Louisiana. He disappeared after an arrest warrant was issued for him amid allegations he raped kids he took on a camping trip. In February, Selas was indicted by a grand jury on two counts of aggravated rape, three counts of sexual battery and eight counts of felony indecent behavior with juveniles.

Selas was arrested in the San Diego area and until this week had been fighting extradition, a San Diego-area TV station reported Wednesday. He'll now be extradited back to Louisiana. He faces the charges in the Alexandria area. Selas originally fought extradition, claiming he was not the same person who performed as "Mr. Wonder." A judge later ruled that Selas is the same man named in the 1979 arrest warrant.

Authorities believe Selas was in Japan and Venezuela before the early 1980s, and eventually returned to the United States, living in Chicago, Connecticut and San Diego, KSWB TV reported.

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz

