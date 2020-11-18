TV mayoral debate scheduled for Wednesday postponed due to COVID concern

BATON ROUGE – The mayoral debate scheduled to be seen on Channel 2 Wednesday evening has been postponed due to a concern about a positive virus test of someone with ties to a candidate.

Channel 2 programming managers agreed to keep the patient’s information confidential. WBRZ News 2 and its team of journalists will make editorial decisions as this story unfolds as part of the news department’s ongoing reporting dealing with coronavirus in Louisiana.

The candidate has a pending coronavirus test and has experienced no symptoms.

The television station is working with the candidates to reschedule the debate in the next two weeks.

WBRZ maintains a strict COVID policy for its employees and follows CDC guidance concerning contact tracing, quarantine and virus testing. Station management, along with both campaigns, agreed the most healthful decision was to postponed the debate.

Mayor Sharon Weston Broome is in a runoff against former La. State Rep. Steve Carter for the mayor-president of East Baton Rouge. The runoff election is Saturday, December 5. Early voting begins Friday.

The mayor's office released the following statement Wednesday afternoon.

"I was sorry to learn that this virus has impacted the debate. It is another instance that reminds us all that COVID-19 is still here, and it's more important than ever for us to follow CDC guidelines - wear our masks and social distance. I would ask everyone to join me in praying for Mr. Carter and his family, and I look forward to rescheduling this debate when he is given the all clear from medical professionals."