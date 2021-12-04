Turnovers plague Southeastern in playoff loss to #3 James Madison

Southeastern Louisiana University picked the worst time to have their worst game in the Lions' 59-20 loss to 3rd seeded James Madison in the second round of the FCS Playoffs.

Dubbed the "Cole Bowl" as the Dukes featured Walter Payton Award finalist Cole Johnson at quarterback, dueling against another aptly awarded finalist Cole Kelley for Southeastern. Johnson finished the game with 5 touchdowns and 321 yards.

Kelley was productive with two touchdowns but the JMU defense forced him into three touchdowns, one a pick six by Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey.

The playoff trip was Southeastern's fourth trip to the postseason and finished the season with a 9-4 overall record.