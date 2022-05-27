69°
Latest Weather Blog
Turkey's president talks to the nation
Trending News
ISTANBUL - Police in Istanbul have set up checkpoints and are checking vehicles across the city as security levels remain high after the New Year's nightclub attack.
Authorities say 5 people are being detained in raids that were conducted today, but they're still searching for the man they believe carried out the attack for the Islamic State group.
Turkey's president told the nation today that "to say Turkey has surrendered to terrorism is to take sides with the terrorists and terror organizations."
The country's foreign minister says authorities have identified the attacker, but he didn't give any details.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge barber shop broken into for second time in two weeks
-
Silence from the Livingston Parish sheriff after detectives botched sex crimes case...
-
After backlash from lawmakers, former State Police leader turns over personal journal...
-
Hurricane Ida damage still evident on a golf course in Lower Livingston...
-
Restaurant worker on the run after gunfight in parking lot of Ascension...
Sports Video
-
Southern baseball walks off Jackson State in SWAC Tournament
-
Southern baseball wins game one 21-2 over Alcorn
-
VIDEO: Former Saints and Tiger Devery Henderson talks about the difference between...
-
New NCAA rules tweak opens door for more SEC dominance
-
VIDEO: Devery Henderson Talk about Bluegrass Miracle and the Saints "Rebirth game"