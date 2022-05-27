Turkey's president talks to the nation

ISTANBUL - Police in Istanbul have set up checkpoints and are checking vehicles across the city as security levels remain high after the New Year's nightclub attack.



Authorities say 5 people are being detained in raids that were conducted today, but they're still searching for the man they believe carried out the attack for the Islamic State group.



Turkey's president told the nation today that "to say Turkey has surrendered to terrorism is to take sides with the terrorists and terror organizations."



The country's foreign minister says authorities have identified the attacker, but he didn't give any details.