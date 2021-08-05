70°
Tupelo gives $45K to group trying to end homelessness

3 years 8 months 1 week ago Saturday, November 25 2017 Nov 25, 2017 November 25, 2017 2:05 PM November 25, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
TUPELO, Miss. - A Mississippi city is contributing to a private group that is trying to end homelessness.
  
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports the Tupelo City Council has voted to give $45,000 to Mississippi United to End Homelessness.
  
The group does not operate a shelter or serve meals. Instead, it focuses on moving people off the streets into permanent, stable housing.
  
Organizers say the group found homes for 27 people in Tupelo from February until early November.
  
A census to count homeless people is planned for January.

