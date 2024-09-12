81°
Tunica-Biloxi tribe raising minimum wage at Paragon Casino
MARKSVILLE - The Tunica-Biloxi Council says it's raising the minimum wage at Paragon Casino and its other enterprises by 17 percent.
The raise effects all non-tip employees in tribal enterprises and the Paragon resort from $7.25 to $8.50 per hour, going into effect August 6.
Tunica-Biloxi Tribal Chairman Marshall Pierite says raising the wage was very important to them stating, "We recognize the value of all of our employees,” said Pierite.
The Tunica-Biloxi Tribe received federal recognition in 1981 for its reservation within the boundaries of Louisiana. The tribe owns and operates the Paragon Casino Resort, the largest employer in Central Louisiana.
