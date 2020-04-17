Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana sends over 200 frozen meals to the elderly amid pandemic

Photo Courtesy of Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana

MARKSVILLE - Throughout the current health crisis, some communities are noticing an increase in acts of kindness.

One community that's taking steps to assist those in need is the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana.

On Thursday, the tribe sent packages of healthy meals to tribal elders across the county to help sustain them for the next four to five weeks.

The meals, which have been prepared fresh and frozen, are friendly to those with diabetes and other health considerations. Each includes a starch, vegetable and a protein. Several meal options include Creole Blackened Chicken, Meatloaf, Chicken Piccata, BBQ Turkey Burgers, Farmhouse Pork Tenderloin, Bean Chili and breakfast options as well.

The tribe issued a statement regarding the shipments, explaining that the elderly are among those most vulnerable to the virus, and the Tribal Council felt it was important to facilitate an easy meal distribution to its citizens living away from the Tribe’s reservation as many are without access to federal services or live in areas under curfews that restrict access to nearby grocery stores.

Tunica-Biloxi Vice Chairman Marshall Ray Sampson Sr. highlighted this by saying, “We must continue to do all that we can to support our elders and keep them healthy and safe. As a Tribe, we honor our elders in all that we do. They are our forbearers who have paved the way for our continued success as a people. I am grateful to the Tribal Council for working together with key staff members to make this feeding effort so effective so quickly.”

More than 200 meals were sent to tribal elders in areas that include Marksville, LA; Chicago, IL; and Houston, TX. Additionally, some meals were also shipped to elder tribal members living as far as California, Michigan and Idaho as well as some additional areas throughout the nation.

