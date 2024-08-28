94°
Tune in to WBRZ, WBRZ Plus throughout the weekend for coverage of LSU season opener in Las Vegas

BATON ROUGE — As LSU prepares to kick off its season in Las Vegas this weekend, stay tuned to WBRZ throughout the rest of the week to stay up to date with Tiger football starting Thursday night.

WBRZ's Sports Team will air an LSU season preview special on Thursday at 7 p.m. on Channel 2 and WBRZ+. 

On Saturday mornings starting this weekend, WBRZ's college football-centered coverage begins at 10 a.m. This week, WBRZ's 6 p.m. newscast will air exclusively on WBRZ+, with Channel 2 airing the University of Miami at the University of Florida game.

Before LSU faces off against the University of Southern California, tune in to Channel 2 or WBRZ+ at 5:30 p.m. for a Sunday Game Preview show before kick-off at 6:30 p.m. on WBRZ. 

Stay tuned after the game for a special newscast at 10 p.m.

