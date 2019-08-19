77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Tulsa, Louisiana Tech agree to home-and-home series

2 hours 39 minutes 52 seconds ago Monday, August 19 2019 Aug 19, 2019 August 19, 2019 8:50 PM August 19, 2019 in Sports
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: LA Tech Sports
TULSA, Okla. (AP) - Tulsa and Louisiana Tech have agreed to a home-and-home football series for the 2024 and 2025 seasons.
  
Tulsa made the announcement on Monday.
  
The first game will be on Sept. 21, 2024, at Joe Aillet Stadium in Ruston, Louisiana. The second will be on Sept. 27, 2025, at Tulsa's H.A. Chapman Stadium.
  
The teams have played 10 times. Most recently, Tulsa won 24-14 at Louisiana Tech in 2013 when both were members of Conference USA.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days