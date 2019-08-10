91°
Tulane University's campus in Biloxi closes

Saturday, August 10 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) - Tulane University is no longer operating on Mississippi's Gulf Coast.
 
WLOX-TV reports students took their last final exam Thursday - the last day of classes for the campus in Biloxi.
 
The campus has been in Biloxi since 2001. The university announced the closing in 2018. Officials said dwindling numbers of enrollment created the need to close.
 
At the beginning of the 2018 fall semester, 92 students were enrolled. The largest enrollment was in 2011 with 205 students.
 
Media arts instructor Ronald Warr tells the station the closure hurts. He says it feels like he's been punched in the gut.
 
Affected students have opted to continue with online classes, attend classes at the New Orleans campus or take their credits and transfer to another institution.
 

