Tulane to require COVID-19 vaccinations of students beginning this Fall

NEW ORLEANS — Tulane University has joined the ever-growing list of universities that are requiring all students to receive a COVID-19 vaccination before returning to campus, according to WWL-TV.

The news outlet says students must either submit proof of vaccination by July 15, or complete a document called a, 'Vaccine Declination Form.' This form is for students who cannot be vaccinated against COVID-19 due to medical or religious reasons.

A recent policy update from the university explained the purpose of the mandate, saying, "For the sake of our city and campus, we implore each one of you – students, faculty, staff, contract workers and vendors – to receive your COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible."

The policy update continued, "Increasing campus immunizations will reduce the spread of COVID-19 and help us all return more quickly to normal lives with less restrictions."

Tulane is the second New Orleans-based university to require that students be vaccinated for the upcoming semester. In April, Xavier made a similar announcement.

Across the nation, an increasing number of campuses are making similar adjustments to their policies.

As many students realize, vaccination requirements are nothing new. Many campuses already require students to be vaccinated against diseases such as polio, diphtheria, tetanus, and whooping cough.



So, when the pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus came into play, a number of university officials felt it would only be suitable to add COVID-19 to the list of required vaccinations for students.



However, in most cases, students who cannot undergo vaccinations for medical or religious reasons are exempt after providing some sort of official documentation.