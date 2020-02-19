Tulane's Northshore research center helping develop coronavirus vaccine

COVINGTON - Coronavirus research will soon begin on the Northshore to develop a vaccine and treatments against the virus.

Tulane University announced Wednesday that this research will be based out of the Tulane National Primate Research Center in Covington, Louisiana.

Researchers will study how the virus is transmitted through the air and specifically, how it greatly affects aging populations. They also aim to develop a rapid test to help detect the virus earlier.

“This is especially urgent now since there have been reports that COVID-19 is spreading prior to people knowing that they are sick,” said Tony Hu, Ph.D., Weatherhead Presidential Chair in Biotechnology Innovation.

The Tulane primate research center in Covington is one of the first facilities in the country to get approval from the Center for Disease Control to study samples of the coronavirus.

As of Wednesday, the samples of coronavirus have not been delivered to the center.

Tulane University says the research will be conducted under "the highest, most stringent safety and quality standards." Tulane Director of Biosafety, Angela Birnbaum, will oversee the research.