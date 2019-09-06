97°
Tulane police open fire on suspect who tried to run over officers on campus
NEW ORLEANS - The Tulane University Police Department says it opened fire on a man who used to perform contract work for the school after he tried to run over officers.
WWL reports the incident happened on campus shortly after 1 p.m. Friday. University police tried to arrest the man, who they said is wanted for indecent exposure, after he was seen trespassing on school grounds.
The man allegedly jumped into his car and tried to run over police, prompting officers to fire shots at the vehicle. The man drove away toward Claiborne Avenue and was eventually cornered.
The suspect was taken into custody, though it's unclear if he was shot.
The school says there is currently no threat to anyone on campus.
