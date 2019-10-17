52°
Tulane plans big book festival between Mardi Gras, Jazz Fest

Thursday, October 17 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Tulane University

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Tulane University has announced plans for a major book festival to be held annually between Mardi Gras and Jazz Fest.
  
The first New Orleans Book Festival at Tulane University will be March 19-21. A news release says more than 40 authors have signed on so far, including Fox News Channel commentator Donna Brazile, humorist Roy Blount, Jr., novelist John Grisham and New Yorker staff writer Malcolm Gladwell.
  
University spokesman Roger Dunaway says most of the festival will be free, with a limited number of ticketed events.
  
The original New Orleans Book Festival was created in 2010 as a one-day children's festival, expanding from 2015 through 2017 into an all-around book festival. It was founded by Cheryl Landrieu when her husband was New Orleans' mayor. She's co-chair of the new festival.

