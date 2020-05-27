Tulane football player arrested for alleged battery, suspended from team

ZACHARY - The Zachary Police Department has launched an investigation into an incident involving a 19-year-old Tulane University football player named Tyler Judson.

Authorities say Judson has been accused of beating someone up at a Waffle House on Main Street in Zachary.

He was subsequently arrested for second-degree battery on Monday and has since been suspended from Tulane's football team.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office reportedly arrested and released him the same day.

The Tulane Green Wave released a statement regarding Judson’s arrest and suspension saying, “Tulane Athletics is aware of Tyler Judson’s arrest.”

“He has been suspended indefinitely from the Tulane football program. Tulane Athletics will have no further comment at this time.”

According to Tulane University, Judson is an award-winning football player who was rated a three-star prospect by 247Sports.com and Rivals.com.

Judson was released on a $7,500 bail.