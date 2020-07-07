Tulane dean calls partying during pandemic 'disrespectful,' threatens to expel students who host or attend

NEW ORLEANS- Students at Tulane University received an email from the dean following the Fourth of July weekend, warning them of potential suspension or expulsion if they host large parties or gatherings.

The announcement came after a series of holiday weekend parties that were reportedly hosted by Tulane Students.

“Over the weekend, in spite of our pleas to the contrary, many of our students living in New Orleans chose to have parties and large gatherings where social distancing wasn't being practiced and face masks weren't being worn. They then saw fit to post this all-over social media,” Erica Woodley said, the university’s Dean of Students.

All local universities are looking at options several unique options for reopening in the fall. As the city of New Orleans experienced one of the largest COVID-19 outbreaks nationwide, many are opting for hybrid options, skipping breaks and having students take exams remotely. Some are considering not having students return to campus for the remainder of the semester after Thanksgiving break.

Dean Woodley called the actions of students who hosted or attended the large gatherings over the weekend "disrespectful, selfish and dangerous and not in line with Tulane values.”

She is asking students to hold their friends and peers accountable and report violations to an online reporting system or by calling Tulane Police at 504-865-5381.