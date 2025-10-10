71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Tulane beats East Carolina at home Thursday night in prime time

1 hour 20 minutes 11 seconds ago Thursday, October 09 2025 Oct 9, 2025 October 09, 2025 10:59 PM October 09, 2025 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Brie Andras

NEW ORLEANS - After a sluggish first half, the second half between Tulane and East Carolina came down to the wire.

Tulane went 0-for-5 with touchdowns in the redzone through most of the game. Their first 12 points came from field goals.

The Green Wave's defense held the Pirates scoreless until the third quarter. East Carolina's first touchdown ignited the thriller that was the rest of the game.

Late in the fourth quarter, the game was tied 19-19 with less than two minutes to play. Tulane runs the same play twice. Once to get inside the 5-yard line and once to score the go-ahead touchdown. Jake Retzlaff connected with Javin Gordon on both plays to take the lead.

Trending News

Tulane held on to win at home 26-19. They're now 5-1 on the season and 2-0 in American Conference play.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days