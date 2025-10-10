Latest Weather Blog
Tulane beats East Carolina at home Thursday night in prime time
NEW ORLEANS - After a sluggish first half, the second half between Tulane and East Carolina came down to the wire.
Tulane went 0-for-5 with touchdowns in the redzone through most of the game. Their first 12 points came from field goals.
The Green Wave's defense held the Pirates scoreless until the third quarter. East Carolina's first touchdown ignited the thriller that was the rest of the game.
Late in the fourth quarter, the game was tied 19-19 with less than two minutes to play. Tulane runs the same play twice. Once to get inside the 5-yard line and once to score the go-ahead touchdown. Jake Retzlaff connected with Javin Gordon on both plays to take the lead.
Tulane held on to win at home 26-19. They're now 5-1 on the season and 2-0 in American Conference play.
