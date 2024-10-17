65°
Tugboat on Atchafalaya River catches fire; crews have it under control within 15 minutes
BERWICK - A tugboat docked on the Atchafalaya River caught fire in the wheelhouse Wednesday afternoon.
The Berwick Volunteer Fire Department said its crews were called to the dock along the river and the first fire truck arrived within 90 seconds. The fire was under control within 15 minutes, and crews remained for an hour to manage hot spots.
The department said that while a cause has not officially been determined, it is suspected to be accidental as there was hot work being done on board.
