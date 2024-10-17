68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Tugboat on Atchafalaya River catches fire; crews have it under control within 15 minutes

1 hour 6 minutes 30 seconds ago Thursday, October 17 2024 Oct 17, 2024 October 17, 2024 11:00 AM October 17, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BERWICK - A tugboat docked on the Atchafalaya River caught fire in the wheelhouse Wednesday afternoon. 

The Berwick Volunteer Fire Department said its crews were called to the dock along the river and the first fire truck arrived within 90 seconds. The fire was under control within 15 minutes, and crews remained for an hour to manage hot spots. 

Trending News

The department said that while a cause has not officially been determined, it is suspected to be accidental as there was hot work being done on board. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days