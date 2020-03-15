Tugboat crashes into Luling bridge, sinking two barges in the Mississippi River

NEW ORLEANS — A Tugboat leading a train of barges collided with the Luling Bridge, sinking two of the barges in the Mississippi River early Sunday morning

According to the Coast Guard, no injuries were reported. The tugboat was leading 29 barges of grain before crashing, resulting in two of those barges to sink. It is unknown how much grain was spilled in the river.

The remaining 27 barges were corralled by official crews. The tugboat was identified as the Cooperative Spirit. Earlier this year, a vessel by this same name was involved in a crash with another tugboat which resulted in the deaths of three men on the other vessel.

it is unclear if this boat is the same boat from that crash.