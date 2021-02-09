Tuesday will bring clearing skies, The rain will be back Wednesday

Although today will be mostly dry, keep the umbrella in the car for rain the rest of this week.

THE FORECAST

Today and Tonight: After a foggy start, the rest of the day will have clearing skies. With the sun peaking through the clouds, temperatures will be warming into the mid-70s. The cloudy conditions will return later this evening and keep warm temperatures warm, in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Up Next: Rain will move through the entire area on Wednesday along a warm front. It will start in the southernmost parishes and move north throughout the day. Between the scattered showers the warm air behind the front will allow temperatures will be in the upper 70s. Thursday will be the rainiest day with a few thunderstorms in the mix. Temperatures on Thursday will still make a run at 70 degrees, but cold air will rush in as we approach the weekend. Afternoon highs will be back in the 50s and overnight lows down in the 30s. We are still monitoring the chance for wintery precipitation associated with these chilly temperatures. The uncertainty is still high. Right now all the precipitation in the forecast through Saturday is forecast to be rain. Stay with us as we track it out! Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

