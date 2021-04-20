63°
Latest Weather Blog
Tuesday's Health Report
Trending News
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday, April 20, 2021.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Tom Galligan, Interim LSU president, withdraws from consideration for permanent job
-
Tuesday's Health Report
-
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Former White Castle mayor arrested for alleged crimes while in...
-
Former White Castle mayor leaves jail after arrest Tuesday
-
Deputies investigating string of car break-ins at Luxury Baton Rouge apartment complex
Sports Video
-
Legendary Parkview coach Kenny Guillot passes away at 76
-
Southern Wins Third Straight Bayou Classic
-
White squad edges Purple in LSU Spring game
-
'We have a plan': Coach O quiet on how Title IX scandal...
-
Southeastern regains sole possession of first place in Southland standings with win...