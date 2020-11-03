47°
Latest Weather Blog
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday, November 3, 2020.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
BR mayoral race going to runoff between Sharon Weston Broome, Steve Carter
-
Voters line up at the polls on Election Day in Livingston Parish
-
Election Day fun in Baton Rouge as voters make their way to...
-
Louisiana's top election official says voting 'going very smoothly' statewide
-
Election Day 2020: Polls to remain open until 8 pm