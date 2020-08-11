88°
Latest Weather Blog
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday, August 11, 2020.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Owner warns of large lizard on the loose in Livingston; wildlife officials...
-
Special education department utylizes clear masks to enhance learning
-
Police arrest alleged organizer behind block parties leading to violence, nearby business...
-
As Pac-12, Big Ten cancel, Sankey is 'Comfortable' with SEC's approach to...
-
West Baton Rouge Parish welcomes students back for in-person, virtual classes
Sports Video
-
LSU AD releases statement as conferences debate canceling college football season
-
SEC adds Vanderbilt, Missouri to LSU's 2020 football schedule
-
DD Breaux speaks on her legacy at LSU
-
SEC presidents approve plan for 10-game, conference-only football schedule
-
SWAC moves fall sports, including football to the spring