79°
Latest Weather Blog
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday, April 21, 2020.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Man booked for attempted murder after striking Ascension deputy with ATV
-
Senate approves $484B relief package for small business, hospitals, testing
-
Baton Rouge General to offer COVID-19 antibody testing at select locations, beginning...
-
Food bank continues mobile distribution locations amid coronavirus
-
Fatal shooting on Huron Street early Tuesday morning