Tuesday's health report

73°
Latest Weather Blog
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Private BR school cancels remaining classes this week due to flu concerns
-
Nearly nine months later, still few leads in woman's mysterious killing
-
Woman climbs into lion's den, taunts animal
-
DOJ details multiple cases of healthcare fraud around Baton Rouge area
-
College athletes could be paid under new California law; Should La. jump...
Sports Video
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 3- Matthew Langlois
-
Southern Center Jaylon Brinson excited to play in front of home town
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 1- Isaiah Jones
-
Coach O Postgame after Lsu defeats Texas 45-38
-
Hunter Register leads Southern's offense despite loss to McNeese