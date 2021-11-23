Tuesday PM Forecast: warming before Thanksgiving cold front

A brief period of moderating temperatures is expected into Thanksgiving. A cold front will push in with some late day showers followed by another chill to end the week.

Thanksgiving Travel: If you will be driving within Louisiana or any of the neighboring states on Wednesday, mostly clear conditions are anticipated. National travel will be relatively quiet as well, with only some windy conditions to deal with in the Northeast and snow showers in the Mountain West.

Next 24 Hours: Though not quite as cold as Tuesday morning, tonight will still be chilly. Low temperatures will find the low 40s with clear skies and light winds. As wind shift to the southeast at 5-10mph, high temperatures will run into the low 70s on Wednesday afternoon. Lots of sunshine will be available but some clouds should be able to develop in the afternoon.

Up Next: Another cold front will move from northwest to southeast across Louisiana through Thanksgiving. On turkey day, high temperatures will reach into the low 70s as clouds increase. Showers could reach northern and western neighborhoods by late afternoon and then reach across the Baton Rouge area into southeast Louisiana through dusk and into the evening. The front and accompanying showers are expected to exit Friday morning leaving clearing and cooler conditions for the Bayou Classic and holiday shoppers. Rather chilly conditions are anticipated into Saturday morning with low temperatures dipping into the upper 30s. One forecast hiccup is the potential for clouds to thicken Saturday, which could make for a very cool Saturday as high temperatures would struggle for the low 60s. Despite the cool air and potential cloud cover, weather should not be an issue for the LSU Football season finale. For the day-by-day conditions, highs and lows, CLICK HERE for your full 7-Day Forecast.

The Tropics: For the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea and North Atlantic, tropical development is not expected over the next five days. For the latest tropical forecasts, advisories and information, visit the WBRZ Hurricane Center as we finish out the 183 Days of Hurricane Season.

The Explanation: A weak upper level ridge will build over the area on Wednesday. At the surface, winds will take on a southeasterly direction. This combination will lead to warming temperatures and increasing moisture and therefore some clouds may appear in skies by afternoon. Trailing the ridge, a weak upper level trough of low pressure will race across the middle of the country with an attendant cold front. This system is expected to arrive in the local area on Thanksgiving with showers along the boundary from late afternoon into the evening. Rainfall totals will be light and there is no threat for severe weather. That cold front will be through the area on Friday morning and skies will gradually clear from northwest to southeast. Temperatures will struggle for the low 60s in the afternoon followed by another night in the upper 30s. A weak upper level disturbance will move across the region late Friday through Sunday and while this will not have a front or much moisture to tap, it could spread a patch of clouds over the region Saturday into Sunday. Should this occur, high temperatures could end up a few degrees lower than currently forecast on Saturday afternoon. If a shower can form, it would be light and near the coast Saturday night. The eastern third of the country will have a stubborn upper level trough dug in through Monday while a surface high pressure system settles over the Southeast. Dry conditions and cooler than average temperatures will persist into early next week. .

--Josh

