Latest Weather Blog
Tuesday PM Forecast: warmer with more sun before late week front
Cloud cover was a bit thicker than expected on Tuesday limiting highs to the mid 70s. With more sunshine available into the middle of the week, a warming trend will resume.
Tonight & Tomorrow: Gradual clearing is expected to occur from west to east across the Metro Area overnight. Since clouds will be around early, plus a light southeast wind, low temperatures will be held up in the upper 50s. Much more sun is expected on Wednesday afternoon. With a southeast wind of 5-10mph, high temperatures will jump into the mid 80s.
Up Next: Warmth and sunshine will stay around on Thursday and high temperatures will go back to the mid 80s. Clouds will thicken Thursday night as the next frontal system moves toward the area by Friday. Expect showers and thunderstorms to get started early on Friday. There is a possibility for two rounds, with activity in the warm air mass ahead of the cold front and then immediate along the boundary. Exact timing and any threats for heavy rain and severe weather will continue to be refined as we get closer. After starting in the upper 60s, temperatures will only make it to the upper 70s.
Much cooler and drier weather will be back for most of the weekend. Saturday and Sunday night could be see a few locations in the area reach the upper 40s.
--Josh
