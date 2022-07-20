Tuesday PM Forecast: triple digit heat index sticking around

A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect from 11am - 7pm Wednesday for the entire viewing area, except St. Mary Parish. The heat index or feels-like temperatures could exceed 108 degrees for several hours.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency!

Next 24 Hours: Skies will gradually clear overnight with low temperatures pulling back to about 77 degrees. The steam machine will remain in full effect on Wednesday. With high temperatures nearing 95 degrees and a dew point temperature at or above 75 degrees, the feels-like temperatures will be over 108 degrees during the middle of the day. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible but coverage will be on the low side over the viewing area as a whole.

Up Next: With an upper level ridge extending over the local area this week, sinking and warming air will lead to fewer showers and thunderstorms as well as slightly higher temperatures. Expect daily showers and thunderstorms that pop to affect about 20-40 percent of the viewing area. The National Weather Service may re-issue the heat advisory on multiple days due to highs in the mid 90s, lows in the mid 70s and heat indices over 108 degrees. CLICK HERE for your detailed 7-Day Forecast.

The Tropics: The Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea and Atlantic Ocean are quiet. No tropical development is expected over the next five days.

The Explanation: An expansive ridge of high pressure will overtake the Southeast U.S. through the middle and end of the week. Since surface winds will be driven by a high pressure off to the east, southerly flow will keep high dew points (abundant humidity) in place. While the downward motions of a ridge make it difficult for convection to develop, the high moisture supply may be able to overcome this at times. The result will be a continuation of the typical summer pattern with daytime warming and marine breezes popping isolated, afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Due to drier upper level air created by the ridge, any thunderstorm could cause gusty wind in addition to downpours and frequent lightning. Unwavering and unexciting, this general pattern will persist into early next week.

--Josh

