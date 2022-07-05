Tuesday PM Forecast: soaking storms possible again Wednesday

The Capital Area will remain in a typical summertime rhythm of heat, humidity and pop up showers and thunderstorms. By the end of the week, the shower count may trend down a bit.

Next 24 Hours: Leftover showers and thunderstorms will dwindle in coverage through the evening hours. It will remain very muggy with low temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Wednesday will start with some sunshine sending high temperatures into the low 90s. In fact, those numbers may be achieved before noon in some locations. Another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms is anticipated after that, lasting into the late afternoon hours. Areal rain coverage in the 13 Parish, 3 County Area will be about 60 percent. Any storms will be capable of downpours.

Up Next: Thursday through Saturday should trend a bit quieter with regard to rain coverage. Typical, isolated, afternoon activity is expected. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s and lows will be in the mid 70s. A stalling front will move into the region Sunday into next week. That system will be responsible fir another stretch of busier weather. Daily showers and thunderstorms will occur in most locations and the active weather could keep highs a few clicks below average. However, a full frontal passage and temperatures that are more comfortable are not in the cards. CLICK HERE for your detailed 7-Day Forecast.

The Tropics: For the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea and Atlantic Ocean, there are no active tropical systems. No development is expected over the next five days.

The Explanation: An upper level ridge of high pressure will continue to meander over the southeastern half of the country over the next few days. A very weak upper level trough of low pressure is drifting on the southern perimeter of this ridge, over the local area. With very deep, tropical moisture in place, this trough has been enough to trigger scattered to widespread showers and thunderstorms--some of which have been heavy. That same general pattern will remain on Wednesday. However, by the end of the week, the trough will drift to the west while atmospheric moisture subsides just a bit. With that, daily, areal rain coverage will fall back into the isolated category at 20-40 percent. Still, any thunderstorms will be capable of downpours and localized poor drainage flooding. This weekend, the rain coverage should remain the same but the primary concern will shift from heavy rain to gusty wind thanks to slightly drier air working into the atmosphere. A weakening front will dive into the area from the northeast on Sunday and stall for the second half of the weekend and early next week. This feature will serve as a focus for showers and thunderstorms to develop and will be the culprit for another uptick in rain and thunderstorms for a few days. The front will not be well enough intact to cause notable temperature changes to the area but with more clouds and rain around, highs may stop in the upper 80s a few days.

--Josh

