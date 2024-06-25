Tuesday PM Forecast: Slight relief midweek due to increased rain chances

Midweek rain chances may give slight relief from the extreme heat before temps ramp back up by the weekend.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Tuesday evening will remain warm with temperatures in the low 90’s ranging to the upper 80’s. While some lingering showers will remain possible just after dark, the majority of the overnight hours will be dry. Lows will be near 77 degrees. Moving into Wednesday, high temperatures will be near 96 degrees under partly sunny skies. Due to the high humidity, feels-like temperatures reach well into the triple digits. Be sure to stay hydrated and mindful of the high temperatures to avoid any heat related illnesses. Typical behavior remains for tomorrow afternoon, with the possible chance for pop up showers. An upper-level disturbance is expected to make its way into the area on Wednesday night, bringing in a wave of scattered showers and storms.





Up Next: Signs are starting to point towards relief the next couple of days. We start to see increased rain chances by midweek that will “cool down” southeast Louisiana by a few degrees. However, that relief will not last very long. Into the weekend, the possibility for rain decreases creating hot sunny skies, and a spike in temperature. We will keep a chance for isolated storms each day this weekend. The above average heat looks to continue into the first week of July as well.



The Tropics: A tropical wave located a few hundred miles east of the Windward Islands is producing showers and thunderstorms. While development is not expected in the next few days, slow development will become possible once the wave reaches the western Caribbean late this week. For now, the system has a low chance of becoming something greater in the next week.

