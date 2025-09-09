Tuesday PM Forecast: rain chances running out

Outside of a quick shower today or tomorrow, the weather looks steadily dry and hot for the long haul. If you don’t happen to catch a shower by Wednesday, you probably won’t see another chance of rain for at least the next week—and maybe even longer.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Showers will quickly diminish after dark with skies mostly clearing. Thanks to the return of humidity, lows will be up considerably from previous nights, staying in the upper 60s and low 70s. Moisture that allowed showers to develop on Tuesday will migrate closer to the coast on Wednesday. As a result, the best chance for a spotty shower will be south of I-10. Otherwise, expect mostly sunny skies with a muggy feel and highs in the low 90s.

Up Next: The story for the rest of the forecast period is sunshine and heat. Highs will steadily climb each day to the mid-90s by this weekend. Plan for hot afternoons if you’re headed to after-work and school events, or tailgating and football games this weekend. The evenings won’t bring much cooler air, with overnight lows only dipping into the upper 60s and low 70s.

The silver lining is that, while noticeable, humidity will not be at summertime levels, especially north of Baton Rouge. While it won’t be “cool” by any means, those slightly drier air masses will help mornings and evenings feel a little more tolerable. This pattern is set to hold through at least early next week.

The Tropics: The Gulf, Caribbean, and Atlantic are quiet. No tropical development is expected over the next seven days.

