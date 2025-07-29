Tuesday PM Forecast: heat to be replaced by wetter and more active pattern again

A break from the heat is on the way. The tradeoff you may have come to expect over the last several weeks will play out again with numerous to widespread showers and thunderstorms slowing the afternoon sizzle.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Increasing moisture and an approaching upper-level disturbance will lead to more cloud cover with the possibility of isolated showers and thunderstorms. Those that receive rain-cooled air will have lows dip into the mid-70s with upper 70s elsewhere. The pattern shift will be more evident on Wednesday. A steamy, tropical air mass will allow numerous showers and thunderstorms, with 80% of the region receiving rain, possibly in multiple rounds. With less sunshine, highs will stop in the low 90s and be punched back rather quickly.

Up Next: Heading into Thursday and Friday, that wetter trend sticks around. Both days bring a 70% coverage in showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon and early evening. These storms could pack heavy rain, gusty winds, and lightning, but no organized severe weather is expected. Temperatures will back off slightly from the early-week peak, hovering in the low 90s.

The weekend forecast looks a bit unsettled as well, but for different reasons. A weak front will approach, potentially stalling nearby. This feature will trigger showers and thunderstorms, especially with daytime warming. It is even possible that a line of thunderstorms tries to develop near the front and then move through early in the weekend, but it is too early to game out that scenario. In any case, the precipitation chances will tamp down excessive heat. We’ll remain in a very humid environment, so while highs stay near 92, the air will still feel thick. If you’ve got outdoor plans, it’s a good idea to have a backup and check the radar.

The Tropics: For the Gulf, Caribbean, and North Atlantic, all is quiet. No tropical development is expected during the next 7 days.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real-time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

– Josh

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and X for even more weather updates while you are on the go.