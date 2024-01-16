Tuesday PM Forecast: Hard freeze and dangerous wind chills remain into the night

While frozen precipitation has departed, the winter feel has not. The metro area will experience another hard freeze Tuesday night along with dangerous wind chills. Starting on Wednesday, we begin to see some relief from the bitter cold.

Tonight & Tomorrow: After an icy start with treacherous road conditions early Tuesday, we were able to see some melting during the afternoon. The Wednesday morning commute looks like less of an issue, but there could be a few lingering slick spots in shaded areas. Be extra careful on elevated surfaces such as bridges and overpasses for good measure.

We'll otherwise be mostly clear and dry on Tuesday night, but a hard freeze and dangerous wind chills remain. We expect an overnight low near 17° in Baton Rouge. The wind will also be an issue with wind chills quickly falling into the teens during the evening. Winds do relax in the overnight hours. However, there will still be enough of a breeze to make it feel a few degrees cooler than the actual air temperature. Be sure to wear multiple layers, minimize time outside, and cover up extremities to avoid frostbite!

After a frigid start Wednesday, we'll see warmer temperatures for the afternoon. Highs should reach the upper-40s under mainly sunny skies.

Alerts & Expectations:

Hard Freeze Warning - We'll see another night with hard freeze conditions in the capital area. In fact, air temperatures will be even colder early Wednesday. The hard freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. Wrap pipes with foam, newspaper or cloth and lightly drip a faucet overnight. Sensitive vegetation will likely die if not covered or moved inside.

Wind Chill Advisory - Wind chills quickly fall into the teens on Tuesday evening and remain that way overnight. Make sure people and pets have access to warmth. Minimize time outside, be sure to wear many light, loose fitting layers and keep extremities such as toes, fingers and ears covered.

With cold temperatures and gusty winds, heat is more quickly transported way form the body, especially where skin is exposed. This can quickly lead to hypothermia. In addition the wind will cause exposed pipes and car radiators to cool more rapidly and reach to the actual air temperature far sooner than expected. Those objects will not cool below the air temperature, however.

Up Next: The warming trend that begins on Wednesday afternoon will continue into Thursday. Highs will likely reach the 60s on Thursday despite increasing clouds. Spotty light rain is also not out of the question, but we'll be warm enough to see all precipitation in the liquid form. Behind that system, another push of cold air will arrive in time for the weekend. This will send lows back into hard freeze territory so keep the pipes wrapped!

-- Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

