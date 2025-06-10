Tuesday PM Forecast: get used to this, steamy and then storms

All in all, it's a soggy but typical June setup — warm, humid, and stormy at times. Stay weather-aware, especially with any outdoor plans.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Rain should gradually decrease in coverage through the evening hours. A muggy air mass will remain in place, though, with overnight lows in the mid 70s. Wednesday will be warm and humid with highs jumping to the low 90s. Once those highs are achieved, scattered showers and thunderstorms should develop to deliver a soak to about 50% of the 13 Parish, 2 County Forecast Area.

Up Next: The end of the workweek will bring more of the same, with partly sunny skies giving way to scattered, afternoon showers and thunderstorms each day. While the placement of the storms each afternoon is chaotic in nature, locations that do get under one could see some brief heavy rainfall.

Even with the added afternoon cloud cover and rain, temperatures will stay warm and consistent, with daytime highs hovering around 90 to 92 degrees and muggy overnight lows between 75 to 77 degrees.

Saturday and Sunday — including Father’s Day — will not bring a major change in the weather. We’ll remain under the influence of weak upper-level features and deep moisture in the atmosphere, which means no significant drying trend is expected. If you’re planning to celebrate outdoors, try to get out early in the day or keep a close eye on the radar.

The Tropics: The 2025 Atlantic hurricane season is underway. Until it ends on November 30, any important tropical weather information will be provided in this section of the Storm Station Weather Blog. Forecasters from various entities have called for an above-average hurricane season.

For the Gulf, Caribbean, and Atlantic, all is quiet. No tropical development is expected over the next seven days.

