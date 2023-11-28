Tuesday PM Forecast: Freeze Warning issued along and north of the interstate on Tuesday night

Cool and dry weather will remain in place for a little while longer as high pressure continues to control the area. The coldest air of the week arrives on Wednesday morning, where some may flirt with the freezing mark. We’ll lose the influence of the high-pressure system soon thereafter. As that happens, we’ll be trading the jackets for umbrellas.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Tuesday night will feature clear skies, light winds, and low humidity – a classic recipe for cooling off very efficiently. We’ll see a low temperature in the middle-30s in Baton Rouge. However, areas outside the city could reach the freezing mark. A *FREEZE WARNING* is in effect overnight and early Wednesday along and north of I-10/12. The purple-shaded parishes and counties have the greatest chance of nearing the freezing mark. You’ll want to protect tender plants from the cold by covering them up or bringing them inside, even if you’re a parish or two south of the Freeze Warning. Make sure outdoor pets and animals also have warm shelter.

Wednesday will be another mostly sunny day. There will be a few more high clouds, but it will still be warm with highs in the mid-60s.

Up Next: Southerly winds will kick into gear on Thursday, allowing for a warm/moist flow off the Gulf. As temperatures and humidity increase, rain chances follow suit. We’ll see showers and thunderstorms moving into the region from west to east on Thursday. It appears that rain might not arrive until the afternoon or perhaps the evening in the capital area. The highest rain chances will be on Thursday night, with lingering showers and storms possible on Friday.

A few more waves of rain will be possible over the weekend as well. As we get closer to the weekend round(s) of rain, we’ll be able to zero in on the finer details. Keep in touch with the Storm Station we refine the weekend forecast in the coming days.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

The Tropics: No tropical development is expected in the next 7 days. The final day of the Atlantic Hurricane Season is on Thursday.

-- Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.