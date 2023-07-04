Tuesday PM Forecast: daily dose of scattered showers and thunderstorms

Radar got a little busier with showers and thunderstorms on Independence Day. A similar pattern will play out over the next several afternoons.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Any leftover showers and thunderstorms will be diminishing beyond dusk and clearing is expected for most evening fireworks displays. It will be a muggy night with low temperatures backing into the upper 70s. Lots of moisture and instability in the atmosphere will support a healthy scattering of showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday. Any thunderstorms will be capable of downpours, frequent lightning and possibly gusty wind. Before and in between any showers, high temperatures will peak in the low 90s.

Up Next: Thursday through Saturday should feature standard fare for early July. A daily dose of showers and thunderstorms is expected to develop around 11am and last through 6pm. Coverage will generally reside in the scattered category with about sixty percent of the viewing area receiving rain each day. Any storms will be capable of downpours bringing a low-end chance for some minor street flooding. As far as temperatures go, highs will stop in the low 90s thanks to earlier onset of showers, and lows will be closer to normal in the mid 70s. By the end of the weekend and early next week, the heat dome will build overhead once again.

The Tropics: For the North Atlantic, Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico, all is quiet. No tropical development is expected over the next seven days.

--Josh

