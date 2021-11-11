Tuesday PM Forecast: clouds thicken Wednesday

There is just one hiccup in the 7-Day Forecast. A weak frontal system will bring a period of clouds and spotty showers as cooler air arrives before the workweek is over.

Next 24 Hours: Clear skies are expected to persist through much, if not all, of the night. With continued light, northeast winds, low temperatures will make it into the low 50s. Though some blue sky is possible early Wednesday, clouds will increase into the afternoon and evening. Blocking out some later day sun will keep high temperatures in the low 70s, at best.

Up Next: The next frontal system will approach from the northwest overnight and into Thursday. Since the local area will be on the stable side of the system, we only expect a period of cloudy skies and scattered, light showers. The gloomy conditions will keep thermometers range bound between the mid 50s in the morning and mid 60s in the afternoon. By Friday, some clearing will occur with cooler air seeping in behind the front. Average highs and lows this time of year are 75 and 51 respectively and temperatures should be below that with mainly clear skies through the weekend. CLICK HERE for your full 7-Day Forecast.

The Tropics: Tropical Storm Wanda has maximum sustained winds of 50mph and is moving north at 10mph over the North Atlantic. This system could strengthen slightly on a northeast trek out to sea through the week. Wanda will not affect North America. For the latest tropical forecasts, advisories and information, visit the WBRZ Hurricane Center as we navigate all 183 Days of Hurricane Season.

The Explanation: A weak boundary slipped south of the area on Tuesday reinforcing northeasterly winds. As a result, drier air will remain in place as another cold front moves into the area. The lack of moisture will result in a moisture-starved system that has difficulty producing much more that light, spotty showers. Despite the lack of significant rain, clouds are likely to stick around for most of Thursday creating a cool, dreary day. The cold front and associated low pressure system will continue to push away to the southeast on Friday and the atmosphere will dry out allowing clouds to break. A surface high pressure system will take hold of the Southeast U.S. with clear skies expected through the weekend. Surface winds out of the northeast will result in a few days of below average temperatures with lows in the mid 40s and highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. A weak upper level ridge will gradually build over the area by the end of the weekend and return highs to the mid 70s by Monday.

--Josh

