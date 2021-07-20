Tuesday Morning Forecast: Heavy downpours could cause minor flooding

Some areas have already seen an estimated 3 inches of rain this morning and more is on the way.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Rain has already started in many areas and will continue, on and off, for the rest of the day. Small pockets of heavy rain could produce a large amount of rain in a small amount of time. Some areas have already picked up a radar estimated 3 inches of rain. Street and poor drainage flooding is often a concern, but today even more so. Avoid typical flood problem spots and give yourself extra time to get where you need to go in case you need to take an alternate route. By the end of the day, most of the rain will subside, before then, expect scattered showers and storms on your evening commute as well. Temperatures today will max out in the low to mid 80s.

Up Next: The rainmaker responsible for rain today will stick around through Wednesday too. Scattered to widespread showers are expected early on Wednesday. Wednesday afternoon will be a bit drier with showers and storms becoming more isolated. Between the showers on Wednesday it will be cloudy with temperatures maxing out in the mid-80s. Starting Thursday, showers will become much more isolated and we will see more sunshine. Temperatures will trend near 90 degrees Thursday through the weekend. Although rain is in the forecast every day, not every area will see rain each day. Continue to check back in with the Weather Team each day for more details on the daily rain coverage. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics:

There are no tropical developments in the Atlantic, Caribbean or Gulf of Mexico. Click here to visit the WBRZ Hurricane Center.

Need weather conditions HOUR BY HOUR? Get hour by hour weather and right now weather conditions for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!