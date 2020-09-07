Tuesday marks deadline for EBR students who plan to stay all-virtual

BATON ROUGE - Parents who wish to keep their children enrolled in East Baton Rouge's all-virtual learning program for the rest of the semester have only a day left to sign up.

The East Baton Rouge Parish school system announced last week that it will start bringing pre-k and elementary students back to classrooms for a hybrid learning plan on Sep. 14. Those students who wish stay online-only have until Sep. 8 to fill out the online opt-in form.

The school plans to make another announcement Sep. 28 concerning middle and high school students potentially returning to class.

You can read more on September's plan for hybrid learning here.