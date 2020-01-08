Tuesday marks 12 years since LSU's last national championship win

BATON ROUGE – It’s been 12 years since LSU football won its last national championship title back in 2008.

LSU’s offense has come a long way since 2007 when former full back and running back Jacob Hester was at the helm of the Tiger’s run-heavy game plan. On Tuesday, he reflected on one of the pivotal moments in that championship game.

“When we were down 10 to nothing sticks out in my mind. They go, they kick a field goal and then Beanie Wells breaks a 60-yard touchdown run. And I'll never forget this. Matt Flynn looks at me and says ‘we’re good.’ And there was no panic,” Hester said.

January 7th, 2008 was the last time LSU football hoisted a national champion trophy. The 2007 team holds a special place in LSU history.

Hester now hosts ‘Hangin’ with Hester’ on 104.5 ESPN.

“Well, it’s kind of funny that today is the 12 year anniversary because, by chance, I didn’t even really know it was until later in the day. And I had already talked to, on the phone, Matt Flynn, Glenn Dorsey and Craig Steltz about something that had nothing to do with the national championship,” Hester said.

Hester was a key player during the 2007 season. He rushed for over 1,000 yards and 12 touchdowns.

“Look we were a team that had really good chemistry. We might not have had the best athletes, we might not have had the most talent,” Hester said.

He said that he sees a lot in common between his ‘07 team and this year’s tigers.

“This is a very close-knit team. And you continue to look at multiple guys on this team, and everybody talked about other people. And all they worried about was team stuff,” Hester said.

And of course, he notices the one big difference between the two teams.

“Obviously the offense. I mean they’re scoring as many points as they want to score. And we as an offense in ‘07 had a really good unit. I think we held a lot of records before this season. Those guys smashed them by week six,” Hester said.

SEC records have been smashed and individual trophies have been won this season. But there’s still one piece of hardware left to claim that would cement this team above the rest.

“If they win the national championship, in my book, they’ve had the single greatest season from a player in Joe Burrow. And they could go as the greatest college football team of all time,” Hester said.

As for Hester's game prediction, he’s got the Tigers winning by a score of 35 to 21.