Tuesday Forecast: Staying dry all week ahead of rainmaker this weekend

We stay dry and sunny with pleasant afternoons through Friday. Rain is set to arrive on Saturday and could impact weekend plans.

Today & Tonight: Temperatures start of chilly today, in the upper-30s to low 40s for most around Louisiana. Mainly clear skies and lots of sunshine again Tuesday will allow those temps to quickly warm throughout the morning to a few degrees above yesterday's high temp. We expect Baton Rouge and surrounding parishes to hit the 70° or warmer mark this afternoon. Winds remain at about 5-10mph out of the W/SW. Overnight, temperatures will gradually drop into the mid-40s ahead of a dry cold front that brings slightly cooler temps and another reinforcing shot of dry air tomorrow morning.

Up Next: Once the cold front passes, Wednesday afternoon will be a few degrees cooler than the previous day, but still comfortable with temperatures reading in the mid-60s. The dry air behind the front keeps rain chances limited for the entire workweek with plenty of sunshine around. Thursday and Friday we will see a mix of sun & clouds with southerly flow taking over and allowing a slight increase in moisture ahead of the next rainmaker that will arrive over the weekend.

This system should pass through on Saturday, bringing with it scattered showers and storms during the day and overnight hours, with lingering showers through Monday. Broadest coverage of the rain, as of now, is anticipated during the evening hours of Saturday. Behind the system, temperatures will cool off into the lower 60s each afternoon.

- Emma Kate Cowan

