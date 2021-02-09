Tuesday, Feb. 9 is National Pizza Day, check out which restaurants have specials

Pizza, a savory Italian dish known for its fresh dough, delicious cheesy texture, and flavorful toppings, is typically celebrated in America on February 9, which is also known as National Pizza Day among foodies.

On that day, businesses across the nation celebrate the Italian dish by offering discounted pizza and other specials.

According to USA Today, some of the nation's most popular pizza chains are offering specials this Tuesday, Feb. 9 and a few of these locations are listed below.

Please check with local restaurants to ensure that they are offering any of the deals below.

-BJ's Restaurants & Brewhouse: For a limited time only, get half-off large pizzas at BJ's when ordering on the restaurant's website or app with promo code HALFOFF.

-Chuck E. Cheese: Get a free medium one-topping pizza with the purchase of a large one-topping for dine-in and carry-out Tuesday. The chain also will have free delivery through DoorDash.

-Domino's: With the mix and match special, choose two menu items for $5.99 each. Items include medium two-topping pizzas, Specialty Chicken, eight-piece chicken wings or boneless wings, Stuffed Cheesy Breads, bread twists, sandwiches, pastas, salads or Marbled Cookie Brownie.

-Einstein Bros. Bagels: From Tuesday through Feb. 14, get a Family Pizza Bagel Box for $5, 50% off the regular price. The box has eight bagel halves with four classic cheese and four pepperoni pizza bagels. The deal is available for ordering ahead on the chain's app.

-Little Caesars: Get free delivery Tuesday on orders $10 or more placed on the chain's website or with the app.

-Papa John's: For a limited time, get the one-topping Epic Stuffed Crust Pizza for $12.

-Pizza Hut: The chain's new Detroit-Style Pizza, available nationwide for a limited time, starts at $10.99 but prices vary by location.

-Blaze Pizza: Join Blaze Rewards for discounts and freebies at www.blazepizza.com.

-California Pizza Kitchen: Get a free small plate for signing up for CPK Rewards at www.cpk.com.

-Domino’s: Earn points toward a free pizza with the Piece of the Pie Rewards program at www.dominos.com/rewards.

-Godfather's Pizza: Join Godfather's Pizza Rewards and get a free one-topping pizza with the purchase of breadsticks or cheesesticks when you sign up at www.godfathers.com. Offer varies by location.