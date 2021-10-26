Tuesday AM Forecast: Tracking strong storms on Wednesday afternoon

Severe weather will be possible along a cold front on Wednesday.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: The humidity is down slightly today. It will be sunny and mostly clear with temperatures in the mid-80s. Overnight temperatures will be in the upper 60s.

Up Next: There is a level 2/5 SLIGHT RISK for severe weather on Wednesday with the storms that will move in along the cold front. Showers and storms will move into the area ahead of the cold front at early as noon on Wednesday. Stronger showers and storms will move into western most Parishes near 2 p.m. and work eastward. The Baton Rouge area will be most active between 3-5 p.m. These storms will bring gusty, potentially damaging winds and heavy downpours. A brief tornado is also possible. There may be some dangerous driving conditions near school dismissal time and the end of the workday. Check current conditions before driving anywhere. You can get live radar on the WBRZ Weather app for free. Here are the download links for your Apple or Android device.

After the front passes through on Wednesday evening, cooler air will rush in. Temperatures on Thursday morning will be in the 50s. Afternoon highs will max out in the low 70s and upper 60s for the rest of the 7-day forecast. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics:

There is currently one tropical disturbance off the east coast of the US. It is forecast to move out to sea and will not be a threat to the local area.

A deepening, non-tropical low pressure system with gale-force winds is located about 250 miles east-northeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina. This gale area is forecast to move north-northeastward today, and could acquire some limited subtropical characteristics before it merges with a frontal system by this afternoon. The extratropical low is then expected to meander off the mid-Atlantic and northeast U.S. coasts tonight and Wednesday, bringing rain and wind impacts to portions of those areas. After that time, the low is expected to move eastward away from the U.S. coast, and could again acquire some subtropical characteristics while it moves eastward or southeastward over the warmer waters of the central Atlantic. For more information on this system, including storm warnings, see products issued by your local National Weather Service office and High Seas Forecasts issued by the National Weather Service. Formation chance through 5 days is 50 percent.

