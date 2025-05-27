Tuesday AM Forecast: Tracking several more rounds of storms this week

Through the end of the workweek, have your raingear handy and prepare for several rounds of thunderstorms as an unsettled weather pattern continues.

Today & Tonight: A strong line of storms moving from west to east across the state brings the threat for severe weather to the Capital Area Tuesday morning. High wind gusts, hail, heavy downpours, and even a brief spin-up tornado will be possible as the line pushes through. Those heading back to work today should watch out for the weather, and especially ponding water on roadways. It is advised to give yourself extra time this morning and use extreme caution when driving through these storms.

By midday, most of the radar activity will be moving off to the east. Expect quieter conditions this afternoon after the widespread activity this morning. Partial clearing of the skies may be possible across the Capital Area. Afternoon highs will directly depend on how much sun we see later today. As of now, expect afternoon temperatures to climb into the middle to upper-80s post-rain.

Tonight, temperatures will fall to the lower-70s under partly cloudy skies. Air will be extremely humid through the workweek.

Up Next: A weak cold front to our north will move into the area and stall, bringing a good chance for showers and storms on both Wednesday and Thursday. Rain and storms are likely during the afternoon hours both days. The front should finally push south on Friday with one last round of storms. Most places will see 2 to 3 inches of rain by the end of the week, with some spots getting even more.

The weather should calm down over the weekend. It might feel a bit cooler and less humid after the front moves through, but some details are still uncertain. Keep checking back in for the latest details on the next few rounds of storms and this weekend's forecast.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real-time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

- Emma Kate C.

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and X for even more weather updates while you are on the go.