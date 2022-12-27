Latest Weather Blog
Tuesday AM Forecast: The warm up is here
The Storm Station is tracking a big warm up and two rounds of rain.
THE FORECAST
Today & Tonight: This morning is your last chance of seeing temperatures below freezing, at least for the next 7 days. Skies are completely clear and temperatures are dropping into the low-30s across the Capital Area this morning. Temperatures will climb into the mid-50s this afternoon and some light cloud cover will move into the forecast. Overnight into Wednesday, more clouds and moisture will stream in setting up our next rainmaker.
Up Next: Wednesday the warm up in the forecast sets in. Waking up temperatures will be in the low-40s and winds will shift out of the south. You will see more cloud cover in the afternoon and it will feel sticky as temperatures climb into the 70s by the afternoon. No rain expected fro Wednesday but starting Thursday so light showers will start to stream in. Most people will stay completely dry on Thursday but Friday showers will not be as easy to dodge. A cold front will move through the Capital Area throughout the day on Friday bringing off-and-on showers for most of the day. Some of that moisture will even linger into Saturday morning. Showers will clear before your New Years Eve celebrations. The next round of rain will move in Monday. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.
