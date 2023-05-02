Tuesday AM Forecast: Temperatures are heating up

66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Tuesday, May 02 2023
Source: WBRZ Weather
By: Meteorologist Jacelyn Wheat

Temperatures are on a steady climb this week.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: The dry pattern is locked in for a few more days. We will continue to see clear skies for most of the day today. Winds will remain light out of the north, pumping dry air into the forecast. Temperatures this afternoon will peak in the low-to-mid 80s across the area. Into the evening hours, skies will be mostly cloudy as just a hint of moisture moves in, no threat for rain. Overnight the clouds will stick around and temperatures will fall into the upper-50s to start your Wednesday.

Up Next: A broad area of high pressure will lock in the forecast for most of the week. The dry pattern will continue well into the workweek. By Wednesday we will start the morning with cloudy skies. By the afternoon, skies will clear and temperatures will climb into the low-80s. Throughout the week we will start to see temperatures climbing into the upper-80s and some spots will even see 90°. We are not flirting with record breaking heat just yet, but temperatures will be steamy by the end of the workweek. Showers will move in by Friday, but no total washouts forecast for this weekend. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

