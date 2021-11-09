Tuesday AM Forecast: Sunshine today, Rain moving in on Thursday

The impacts of the next cold front are becoming clearer.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: There may be some patchy fog and temperatures in the 40s this morning. As the sun comes up, any fog will lift, and we will have plenty of sunshine this afternoon. Temperatures will be in the mid-70s. There will be a few more clouds around by the end of the day and cloudy conditions overnight will keep temperatures in the 50s.

Up Next: On Wednesday, the morning temps will be in the 50s with cloudy skies. The afternoon will again be warmer in the upper 70s with partly cloudy skies. On Thursday a cold front will approach the area, increasing cloud cover and bringing a few showers in the morning. These showers will be clearing from northwest to southeast throughout the day. Rainfall is expected to be less than an inch in all areas. As the front falls apart, the showers will too. The areas northwest of Baton Rouge are most likely to catch a shower before it falls apart. By Friday morning, we will be back to the clear skies, but temperatures will be cooler for the weekend with afternoon highs in the low 60s. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics:

No tropical developments expected for the next 5 days. The WBRZ Weather Team is watching the tropics around the clock and will bring you updates as they come. Click here to visit the Hurricane Center.

