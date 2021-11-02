Tuesday AM Forecast: Sunshine today, Rain moving in by Thursday

Another sunny and warm afternoon is ahead of us.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Temperatures again started out in the low 50s today, and we will be warming up significantly. Temperatures will reach the upper 70s with clear skies and low humidity this afternoon. Overnight, it will be clear with temperatures in the 50s.

Up Next: Wednesday will be cloudier with temperatures just a touch cooler. The afternoon temperatures will max out in the mid-70s. On Thursday, the next cold front is set to move through. Thursday morning will start out gloomy with a few showers as the boundary moves through. Not everyone will see rain as this front comes through, but it will be gloomy all day. All areas will be clearing in the evening. Behind this boundary, temperatures will trend even cooler with afternoon highs in the mid-60s and overnight lows dropping into the 40s through the weekend. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics: Wanda is currently a tropical storm out in the open Atlantic. Wanda will remain a fish storm with no active watches or warnings associated with it. There is one other small disturbance in the Caribbean Sea along the coast of Panama. It is unlikely to have any significant development, but it is going to be a rain maker for Central America. Development chances are 10% for the next 5 days. The WBRZ Weather Team is watching the tropics around the clock and will bring you updates as they come. Click here to visit the Hurricane Center.

