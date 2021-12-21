Tuesday AM Forecast: Sunshine and warmer temperatures are on the way

Enjoy the chilly temperatures before it heats up.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Another chilly start! Temperatures will be in the 50s this afternoon, maxing out around 56 degrees. Some clouds will be passing by, but we will see some sunshine and no rain in the forecast today. Tonight, the chilly temperatures continue with lows in the upper 30s with a few degrees of a windchill too.

Up Next: Wednesday will start out cold with temperatures in the upper 30s. Wednesday afternoon will be sunny in the mid-60s. Thursday morning will be a touch warmer in the low 40s with afternoon highs in the low 70s. Temperatures will continue to climb for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Friday afternoon will see temperatures in the mid to upper 70s, late on Christmas Eve temperatures will be in the low 60s. Saturday, Christmas Day will be warm and sunny with temperatures near 80 degrees. Sunday will be a near repeat on Saturday. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

